Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Ebue spotted at Christian Atsu's funeral

Former Arsenal and Ivory Coast defender Emmanuel Eboue was seen at the burial service of Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu who passed away in February 2023.

Eboue attended the service held at the State House in Accra on March 17, 2023, to support the family of his deceased colleague footballer.



The former right-back was not the only popular foreign player who was present at the ceremony. Former Togolese captain, Emmanuel Adebayor was also present.



Christian Atsu passed in February after his lifeless body was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.



Several big names in Ghana football were present at the funeral including, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Stephen Appiah, John Mensah, Sulley Muntari, John Paintsil, Richard Kingston, Augustine Arhinful, Prince Tagoe, and a few others also attended the funeral to say their final goodbyes.



Former president John Dramani Mahama and other dignitaries all arrived at the ongoing service as well as former Togo national team skipper, Emmanuel Adebayor.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice Mahamudu Bawumia and other government officials, local and international teammates, and officials all graced the burial ceremony



Watch the video below







EE/KPE