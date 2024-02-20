Former Arsenal star Freda Ayisi arrives in Black Queens camp ahead of Zambia match

Freda Ayisi joins Black Queens in camp

New Black Queens midfielder, Freda Ayisi has arrived in camp ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia on Friday, February 23, 2024.

She arrived in the late hours of Monday, February 19 and will train with the rest of the squad on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Charlton Atheltic Star completed her nationality switch in February 2024 and is expected to make her debut on Friday.



Freda Ayisi is an internet sensation who has gone viral on numerous occasions with her freestyle videos. She has built a cult following on social media by showing off football skills, which are difficult to pull off.

Freda Ayisi grew up in England and started her football career at Arsenal.





Charlton Athletic midfielder Freda Ayisi joins the ????????Black Queens in camp ahead of Zambia clash. pic.twitter.com/7bPVLq7ShZ — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) February 20, 2024

EE/EK