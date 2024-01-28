Former Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah assumes Presidency at FC Petrocub

Nana Yaw Amponsah

Former Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah has taken on a new role as the president of FC Petrocub in Moldova, marking a significant move in his football administration career.

His appointment follows the formalization of a partnership agreement, succeeding Mikhail UsatÃ®i in the position.



Petrocub, founded in 1994 and known as The White-Blacks or The Hincesti Lions, competes in the Moldovan Super Liga, playing home matches at the Municipal Stadium in Hincesti.



In the previous season, they secured a commendable second place in the eight-club league, with Marius Iosipoi emerging as the third-highest goalscorer.

Notably, Nana Yaw Amponsah's influence has already been felt, with former Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora making a move to Petrocub from Sheriff Tiraspol, suggesting a strategic impact on player transfers.



As of now, Petrocub occupies the second position in the Moldovan league standings with 28 points, trailing six points behind league leaders Sheriff.



Amponsah's entrance into the Moldovan football scene adds an interesting chapter to his career, and his expertise is anticipated to shape the future trajectory of FC Petrocub.