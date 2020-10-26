Former Asante Kotoko No.1 Felix Annan itching to seal South Africa move - Agent

Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan is eager to complete his move to the Premier Soccer League in South Africa, according to his representative.

The 25-year-old is looking for an escape route after the Porcupine Warriors signed new Black Stars gloves man Razak Abalora.



Annan appears to be out of favour at the club after head coach Maxwell Konadu decided to stick to Kwame Baah as his first choice.



He is in search of constant game time and believes a move abroad will be ideal.



''The most important thing that we are trying to do is to bring the player to SA. He is a very quality player,'' More told Soccer Laduma.

''Chippa United is one of the clubs that were keen on the player. The club’s goalkeeper coach really liked him but due to the COVID-19, we couldn't bring the player here at the time.



''The boy has been working really hard and is very hungry and I can’t really point out any negatives about him.''



Annan was previously linked with Maritzburg United as a replacement for countryman Richard Ofori who has now been sold to Orlando Pirates but the Team of Choice have recruited Zambia international goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange.



He has one year left on his contract with Asante Kotoko.