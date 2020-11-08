Former Asante Kotoko SC striker Emmanuel Osei joins Kaya FC in Philippines

Philippines giants Kaya FC-Iloilo have signed Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Carlos Osei, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Osei is joining on an initial one-year contract with an option to extend at the end of the season.



The former AshantiGold SC and Asante Kotoko SC forward has been without a club since July 2018.



He last played for FK Dordoi Bishkek in the Shoro Premier Liga in Kyrgyzstan.

The 27-year-old also played for Bechem United and Asokwa Deportivo FC before leaving for Asia in January 2018.



Osei has already made one appearance for his new side in the Philippines' top-flight.