Former Asante Kotoko and Gold Stars coach Michael Osei confirm applying for Black Stars' vacant coaching job

Michael Osei

Michael Osei, the former coach of Asante Kotoko SC and Bibiani Gold Stars, has revealed that he has applied for the position of Ghana head coach.

The country's football governing body on Thursday, January 25 announced a five-member committee to search for a new head coach for the Black Stars.



The search for a new head coach became necessary after Ghana parted ways with Chris Hughton. Ghana failed to progress to the next stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Black Stars exited the tournament with two points after three games.



"We have gathered enough experience until now," he told Footballghana.com

Osei, who recently concluded an impressive two-season stint as the head coach of Bibiani GoldStars SC, has showcased his managerial prowess by guiding the team to commendable 9th and 5th positions in the fiercely competitive 2021-22 and 2022-23 Ghana Premier League seasons, respectively.



The experienced German-trained tactician brings a wealth of experience to the table, having navigated the challenging terrains of Ghanaian football with previous roles at New Edubiase United FC, Liberty Professionals, Star Madrid, and a notable spell with Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC. His journey also extended to the national stage, where he served as an Assistant for the Black Meteors.