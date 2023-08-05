Former Asante Kotoko skipper Richard Boadu begins training with new club Al Ahly SC

Richard Boadu training with Al Ahly SC

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Richard Boadu has started training with his new side Al Ahly SC.

The 28-year-old joined the Libyan side from Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko.



The Ghanaian has signed a two-year deal according to reports and will pocket close to $6000 as monthly salary.



He is expected to play a key role for the Libyans in the upcoming campaign after a successful time in the Ghana Premier League with the Porcupine Warriors and Medeama.



Boadu's departure from Kotoko marks the end of an impressive tenure, as he leaves with the record number of tackles and most duels won in the team.



He contributed with two goals, and five assists, and earned eight man-of-the-match awards in his last season with Asante Kotoko.

Richard Boadu won the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko during the 2020/21 season.



Check the tweet below:



