Former Asante Kotoko star Ernest Boateng takes swipe at 'mediocre' players

Asante Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko player Ernest Boateng has said current Asante Kotoko players do not meet the standard of the club.

He asserted that the club's standard has dropped to the point that mediocre players earn a place in the first team.



In an interview with Kessben FM, he said that during his heydays, making the first team from the youth side was difficult.



“Asante Kotoko has become so cheap that players below par are able to play for the club. current players are not Kotoko materials. During our playing days, it was not easy to break into the senior team of Kotoko.”



Using his transition from the Kotoko youth side to the first team as an example, he said, unlike those days, Kotoko now signs players after having one good season.

“I passed through the ranks before making it to the senior team but the narrative has changed this time. I played for the youth and justified myself before being promoted to the senior team. Ask yourself, how many of the players have played at the Division level? The player will shine today, tomorrow he’s signed by Kotoko and I don’t think that will help the club.”



Asante Kotoko are on a poor run of form in the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League season. Their woeful run has raised questions regarding the quality of players signed during the transfer period.



The Porcupine Warriors are in the relegation zone on the table with 10 points after 10 games. They are winless in their last five games, including a three-match losing streak.



