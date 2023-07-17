Former Asante Kotoko striker Michael Vinicius signs for Ugandan outfit KCCA FC

Michael Vinicius Silva De Morais

Brazilian international, Michael Vinicius Silva De Morais has completed his move to join Ugandan top-flight club, KCCA FC.

The former Asante Kotoko striker has been signed in a move for the club to strengthen its squad for the 2023/24 football season.



Speaking in an interview after competing the deal, Michael Vinicus Silva expressed his delight, adding that he is happy to continue his career in Uganda.



”I’m excited to be joining KCCA FC in Uganda. I’ve had the opportunity to play for different clubs in the world but is it great being here,” the Brazilian said.

Michael Vinicus Silva Continued, “I’ve heard great things about KCCA FC. They’re a well-respected club with a rich history, and I’m excited to be a part of it. I’m also looking forward to experiencing a new culture and meeting new people.”



With his little experience in Africa playing for Asante Kotoko, Michael Vinicus Silva is looking forward to a fine stint in Uganda and hopes to score a lot of goals to help his new club.