Former AshantiGold midfielder set to join Tunisian side

Former AshantiGold midfielder James Akaminko has landed in Tunisia ahead of a move to Tunisian Ligue 1 side US Tataouine, according to Sunyani-based Nimdee FM.
The central midfielder, 25, is expected to sign a three-year-contract with the Stade Néjib Khattab side in the coming days.
Akaminko arrived in Tataouine on Saturday morning and will undergo medicals before putting pen to paper by Monday.
The former Tema Youth and Medeama SC player didn’t sign a fresh contract with the Miners after ending his two-season spell at the club.
He is a former member of the Ghana Black Stars B squad and featured for the West African powerhouse in the 2019 WAFU tournament.
