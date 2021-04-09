Former Ashantigold skipper Shafiu Mumuni signs for Iraq Premier League Side Erbil SC

Former Ashantigold skipper Shafiu Mumuni

Ghanaian attacker Shafiu Mumuni has completed a move to Iraqi top-flight side Erbil SC, according to reports.

The former Ashantigold skipper has signed a one year deal with the club with an option of renewal at the end of the season.



He joins the club on a free transfer after he was released by Tunisian outfit Monastir in January this year.



Shafiu scored only one goal and provided one assist in his 7 game games for US Monastir in all competitions.

He is expected to lead the line for Erbil SC in the next season’s Iraqi please.



Erbil SC are currently 12th on the Iraqi League log with 29 points from 26 games.