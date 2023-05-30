Former Benab FC midfielder Alex Opoku Sarfo wins Cyprus league with Aris Limassol

Alex Opoku Sarfo switched to the Cypriot-based club during the winter transfer window

Black Meteors midfielder and former Benab FC player, Alex Opoku Sarfo, has achieved a remarkable feat by winning the league championship in Cyprus with Aris Limassol.

This triumph marks the first time in Aris Limassol's history that they have clinched the league title.



The 18-year-old rising star made the switch to the Cypriot-based club during the winter transfer window following an impressive stint with the Ghanaian second-division side, Benab FC.



They managed to fend off stiff competition from renowned teams like APOEL and Omonoia Nicosia to secure the championship.

Aris Limassol, known as the Green and Whites, showcased their exceptional skills and remained unplayable since the beginning of the season.



Their consistent performances culminated in an outstanding tally of 76 points after 36 games in the highly competitive Cypriot First Division. The team achieved this impressive record through 21 victories, 11 draws, and only four defeats.



The versatile midfielder has participated in the 2022 Maurice Revello U-20 tournament in France as a member of the Black Satellites squad.