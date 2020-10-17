Former Black Stars Captain to be laid to rest on November 7

A delegation of family and ex-team mates with GFA officials

The late Samuel Kwasi Owusu former Black Stars Captain, will be laid to rest on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Sunyani.

This was revealed by ex-Black Stars players and family members of Ex-Black Stars striker, Samuel Kwasi Owusu to the Ghana Football Association.



The delegation which included Rev Osei Kofi, Dan Owusu, Paul Anhwere, Apostle Benjamin Boahene and Kwasi Owusu Jnr, informed the GFA that the former National team captain would be laid in-state and buried on November 7, 2020 at Victoria Park Area One–Sunyani.



Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo General Secretary of the GFA reiterated the sadness with which the Executive Council and the entire GFA received news of the demise of Kwasi Owusu also known as "Powerhouse".



He indicated that the Executive Council delegated some of its members to represent the Association at the one-week celebration.

He stated that the Executive Committee and entire football family would be duly informed of the funeral arrangement and the GFA will prepare towards it.



Former player Dan Owusu who was part of the delegation added that, a ceremonial match would be organized a day before the burial and appealed to the GFA to support them with some logistics.



Kwasi Owusu, a former Ghana Captain, was the country's leading international goal scorer with 36 goals until Asamoah Gyan recently took over the mantle.



He passed away on the 30th March 2020 after a short illness.