Former Black Stars Coach CK Akonnor demands salary arrears of $275,000

Former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor is demanding his salary arrears owed by the GFA after leaving his role nearly two years ago.

The former Asante Kotoko coach was appointed as the replacement for James Kwesi Appiah in 2020 on a two-year deal but was sacked four months prior to the end of his contract due to a poor run of performances.

Given his monthly salary of $25,000, he is supposed to be given a total of $100,000 in addition to an already owed salary of seven months ($175,0000) which adds up to a total of $275,000.

A source told Graphic Sports that Akonnor is dissatisfied with the situation and that all attempts to reclaim it have failed.

“I am aware Milovan Rajevac who took over from Coach Akonnor but was sacked after his disastrous campaign at the last AFCON was paid all his entitlements before leaving the country.

“How can we be so cruel to our own people? It is not as if the coach is begging for some money but he is only demanding what is due him but look at how he is being treated.

"I don’t think it is fair and the authorities must intervene to avoid any future embarrassment," he bemoaned.

Akonnor's departure saw Milovan Rajevac and Otto Addo take over as coaches of the team respectively but have all departed with Chris Hughton now in charge of the Black Stars.

