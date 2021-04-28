Former Black Stars Video Analyst believes winning AFCON title is not about money

Former Black Stars Video Analyst, Gerald Nus

Former Black Stars video analyst, Gerald Nus says winning the Africa Cup of Nations title is not always about money but good training and preparations.

Coach CK Akonnor’s side has already booked qualification to next year’s Nations Cup to be hosted in Cameroon after finishing top of Group C with 13 points.



The Black Stars have failed to the AFCON title since 1982, despite being at the finals of the tournament on three occasions.



Reacting to the 25 million dollars budget for the 2022 Afcon and the FIFA World Cup qualifications, Gerald Nus stated that, “The president of the country needs the AFCON trophy because Football means a lot for Ghanaians", he said as reported by sportsworldghana.com.



"Financial support is needed though, but it’s not always about money."



"You need to have the basics, minimum to have good training and preparations."

He added, "The most important thing is the desire from the players to go to the tournament and give out 100% performance."



"For that, I don’t want to channel it to monitory issues only."



"Money is always on the minds of people when we talk about football, not only in Ghana but in Africa as a whole."



"Let have players with the desire and real identity fight and they can win."