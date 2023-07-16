Former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak player Thomas Quaye buried

The late Thomas Quaye

Former Ghanaian international and Accra Hearts of Oak player, Thomas Quaye has been laid to rest.

Thomas Quaye passed away at the age of 57 on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the 37 Military Hospital. He battled with a cerebrovascular accident for several months until his last breathe.



He served under the Sports Department of the Ghana National Fire Service until his untimely demise.



His final funeral rites was held at the St. Francis of Asisi Catholic Church in Anyaa in Accra on Saturday July 15, 2023.



Quaye’s football journey began at Ken Harrison in Mamprobi before progressing through various teams such as the State Transport Company Soccer Team, Tejitex, and finally joining Hearts of Oak’s youth side, Auroras FC.



In 1987, he made his debut and sole appearance for Accra Hearts of Oak alongside notable players like Benjamin Adjei, Shamo Quaye, Ebenezer Dugbatey, Joe Addo, Samuel Ablade Kumah, and Ezekiel Alamu. This team, known as the famous Accra Hearts of Oak’s Musical Youth of the late 1980s, went on to win the Ghana First Division League in the 1989/90 season.

During his time at Hearts of Oak, Quaye also played alongside renowned players such as Yaw Preko, Sam Johnson ‘Foyoo’, Opoku Agyemang ‘Oduro’, Emmanuel Armah ‘Senegal’, Emmanuel Quarshie, Henry Acquah, and Stephen Appiah.



Quaye’s exceptional skills as a defender earned him recognition at both national and international levels. He represented Ghana in the national under-17 team (Black Starlets), under-20 team (Black Satellites), and the senior team (Black Stars) in 1987, 1988, and 1989, respectively.



After retiring as a professional player in 2002 due to several injuries, Quaye ventured into coaching. He obtained coaching certificates including the Basic Certificate (2000 & 2005), Intermediate Certificate (2006), and the UEFA Certificate (2006) from the National Sports Council and the Ghana Football Association.



Throughout his coaching career, Quaye worked with various teams such as Universal F.C., Five Star FC, Subway FC, Third World FC, Fire Rehoboth FC, and Fire Service FC.



Thomas Quaye is survived by his wife, Margaret, and their five children: Thomas, Frank, Bernard, Kevin, and Karen.

The Fire Service Band gave him a befitting farewell at his funeral.



Watch video below





