Former Black Stars coach Avram Grant reveals why he took Zambia job

Former Black Stars Coach Avram Grant Reveals Why He Took Zambia Job Former Black Stars coach, Avram Grant

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars coach, Avram Grant is relishing the challenge of leading Zambia to the next Africa Cup of Nations.

The Israeli manager was named the new coach of the Chipolopolo on Thursday, December 22, 2022, replacing Croatian gaffer Aljana Asanovic.

Grant, who led Ghana to the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, is hoping to make history with Zambia.

"I was looking for the right challenge and that's why I chose Zambia," Grant said at a press conference in Lusaka.

"I came here because of the challenge and I hope when I leave here I will look around and say we did a good job and made a good foundation for the future."

"I think Zambia has the potential, we have set the targets of what we want to achieve."

The former West Ham manager lead Ghana at two Africa Cup of Nations, finishing second in 2015 and fourth in 2017.

Zambia have struggled to make an impact on the continent since winning the 2012 AFCON.

