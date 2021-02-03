Former Black Stars goalie Ernest Sowah close to Berekum Chelsea move

Ernest Sowah is close to joining Berekum Chelsea

Former Kotoko and Hearts of Oak goalie Ernest Sowah is close to sealing a move to rejoin old club Berekum Chelsea ahead of the opening of the second transfer window.

The former Black Stars shot stopper who is a free agent has been training with the Berekum based side for some weeks now and the club is happy with what they see.



Sowah will sign a one year contract with the club when the transfer window opens later this month.



Last season Berekum Chelsea heavily relied on Asante Kotoko loanee Danlad Ibrahim but the club recalled him after his loan deal expired.

Ernest Sowah is not new to Berekum Chelsea as he played for the club during its golden years when there was milk and honey flowing.



The veteran goalie has in the past played for Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Don Bosco, Great Olympics among others.



Berekum Chelsea have been struggling this season and parted ways with their coach Hesse Odamtten mid way through the season as they battle relegation.