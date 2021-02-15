Former Black Stars midfielder Agyemang-Badu watches Kotoko defeat to Setif

Mon, 15 Feb 2021 Source: My News GH
Former Ghana international, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, watched from the stands as Asante Kotoko succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Algerian side, ES Setif, in the CAF Confederation Cup play-offs.
Setif came from a goal down to win against the Porcupine Warriors in the first-leg ahead of the return fixture a week later in the North African country.
The 30-year-old midfielder, who had a brief spell at the club, was seen in anguish when the club conceded the second goal and Naby Keita missing from the spot to pull the equalizer.
He says he’s having an unfinished business with Asante Kotoko and will one day serve in an administrative position at the club in the future.
Ghanaian international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is here watching the game.— Dada Oliseh
60 minutes played. Still goalless
Asante Kotoko 0-0 ES Setif
pic.twitter.com/Do4woLcCqh