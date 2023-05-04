Former Black Stars player Adolf Armah loses mum

The late Alice Naa Lamiley Lamptey

The mother of former Ghanaian international and Accra Hearts of Oak Captain, Adolf Armah has passed on.

Madam Alice Naa Lamiley Lamptey died on Saturday 29th April, 2023.



The late mother of Adolf Armah died at the age of 87 years.



She worked with UTC for over twenty years, before starting her own business; she was also a devout member of the Nazareth Methodist Church at Mamprobi in Accra.



She was also the mother of Media Practitioner and Sports Consultant, Mr. Sammy Heywood Okine, popularly known in media circles as General One and Theodocia Tay who is based in the United Kingdom.

She was the auntie of Gabby Ammah of Urban Sports Champions fame.



According to family sources, the funeral arrangement would be announced later.



