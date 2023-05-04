3
Menu
Sports

Former Black Stars player Adolf Armah loses mum

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 03 At 8.jpeg The late Alice Naa Lamiley Lamptey

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The mother of former Ghanaian international and Accra Hearts of Oak Captain, Adolf Armah has passed on.

Madam Alice Naa Lamiley Lamptey died on Saturday 29th April, 2023.

The late mother of Adolf Armah died at the age of 87 years.

She worked with UTC for over twenty years, before starting her own business; she was also a devout member of the Nazareth Methodist Church at Mamprobi in Accra.

She was also the mother of Media Practitioner and Sports Consultant, Mr. Sammy Heywood Okine, popularly known in media circles as General One and Theodocia Tay who is based in the United Kingdom.

She was the auntie of Gabby Ammah of Urban Sports Champions fame.

According to family sources, the funeral arrangement would be announced later.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Watch Asantehene's departure to UK to attend Charles III's coronation
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job