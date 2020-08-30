Sports News

Former Black Stars player Olabode Williams begs Abedi Pele for help

Former Hasaacas player, Herbert Olabode Williams has called on his colleague and former Black Stars captain Abedi Pele to come to his aid and that of his former colleagues who are struggling.

According to the former Accra Greats Olympics player, he is happy that Abedi Pele did what he couldn’t do because of injury by playing at the highest level during his prime days.



Speaking in an interview on ‘Beyond The Pitch’ on GTV Sports Plus, the 1985 goal-scoring hero for Hasaacas made a passionate appeal with tears to the Maestro.



“We have been talking to him and I think this time he will listen to us. Abedi please take an eye on us. Myself the likes of Sarkodie, Nii Moe Poloo, John Mensah, Kpakpo we’re all brothers so sometimes please take an eye and help us especially that of Abu, he hasn’t been well for some time. I know you have the power (money) so please help us”.



“I didn’t stop football for stopping sake. I had an injury that pulled me off from football”. They should all forgive because I was expected to do more for Ghana but it didn’t happen. I am happy my brother Abedi took football to the peak and did what I couldn’t do for the nation because if they remember him, then the rest of us shall also be remembered”.

Source: Philip Nii Darku Ankrah ,contributor

