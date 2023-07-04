Former Black Stars trainer Kwesi Appiah to take over Asante Kotoko – Report

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (left) and James Kwesi Appiah

According to a report by Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, former Ghanaian international and Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah is reported to have met with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday, July 4.

The purpose of the visit is yet to be made official but it is alleged the former Ghanaian trainer could be named as the next Asante Kotoko on a long-term contract.



The Patron of the club on Monday, June 3 dissolved the entire management and board following the expiration of their contract.



The board, led by Dr Kwame Kyei and Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah has been summoned to the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, July 5 to account for their term in office.



Following the recent action by Otumfuo, a new board of Asante Kotoko will be announced by the Manhyia Palace before the commencement of the 2023/24 season.

Kwesi Appiah had his first stint with Kotoko between 1992 and 1995 as an assistant coach before he was named as the head coach from 1995 to 1996.



The former Asante Kotoko defender was Ghana's assistant coach between 2007 and 2012 serving under Claude le Roy and Milovan Rajevac from 2007 to 2012



His last coaching role was with Kenpong Football Academy from 2021 to 2023, having also managed Sudanese side Al Khartoum and the Black Stars for the third time between 2017 and 2020.



