Former Croatia star Robert Prosinecki eyes Ghana job

Former Croatian footballer and coach Robert Prosinecki

Former Croatian footballer and coach Robert Prosinecki has expressed interest in becoming Ghana's coach.

His agent, Vukoja Josip, confirmed to Ghanasoccernet.com that Prosinecki has submitted his application to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) before their deadline of February 2, 2024. According to Josip, Prosinecki will speak with GFA in the coming days.



This is not the first time that Prosinecki has shown interest in coaching the Black Stars. He previously applied for the role in 2012 after Goran Stevanovic was sacked, but did not get the job.



The former Barcelona and Real Madrid star brings a wealth of experience to the table, having served as assistant coach for the Croatia national team from 2006 to 2010.

In recent years, he has managed several clubs, including Red Stars Belgrade, Kayserispor, Denizlispor, and Olimpija Ljubljana, as well as the Azerbaijani national team and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Most recently, he briefly led RudeÅ¡, a club based in Zagreb, before leaving the position.



The Ghana FA is looking for a new coach after terminating the contract of Irish-Ghanaian Chris Hughton following a disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where the team failed to advance beyond the group stage.



Prosinecki joins a list of other coaches who have been linked to the job, including former Bayern Munich coach Felix Magath and JÃ¼rgen Kohler.