Former England star Chris Sutton discusses Ghana’s group after opening day fixtures

Black Stars

Former England international Chris Sutton has opened up on Ghana’s group at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana has been housed in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea at the 22nd edition of the mundial.



The Black Stars suffered a defeat in their opening game against Portugal and will hope to change the narrative when they face South Korea on Monday in their second group game.



Assessing Ghana’s group, Sutton, who currently works as a pundit for BBC was of the opinion Group H is a group with possibilities opened to all teams.



“Group H is a group with possibilities open to all teams.” “This group is not easy to predict. He changed the results several times alone.”

The 2016 European Champions currently sit top of Group H with three points.



Meanwhile, the defeat means Ghana are bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.



The Black Stars will now turn their attention to their upcoming matches against South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2, respectively.