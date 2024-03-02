Former FC Dallas forward Dominic Oduro advises Ghanaian players to move to the MLS

Major League Soccer legend, Dominic Oduro

Major League Soccer legend, Dominic Oduro, hopes more Ghanaian players will 'give the league a shot' following the arrival of Joseph Painstil.

Painstil, 26, joined Los Angeles Galaxy from Belgium giants KRC Genk, leaving fans questioning his move to the MLS at the peak of his career.



However, Oduro, who spent over a decade in the MLS, playing for several clubs including former champions Columbus Crew, insists the league has improved significantly and now players are also moving from the American league to Europe.



The record Ghanaian goal-scorer in the league with 63 strikes in 345 matches has advised players to take the opportunity of moving to the MLS.



"It is positive. I hope more Ghanaian players will come to the league. It is not washed as people think, It's actually improving and it is getting better," he told 3 Sports.

"Give it a shot? Why not. The league is good. You don't always have to play in Europe. You can progress from playing in the MLS to going to Europe. It has been done and if you are good they will see you. Give it a shot and use it as a platform to boost your career," he added.



Miguel Almiron is an example of a player who moved from the MLS to Europe and has been a key player for Newcastle United in the English Premier League.



Oduro made one appearance for Ghana in 2012 before retiring from national team football in 2019.