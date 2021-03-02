Former Ghana U-20 winger Emmanuel Kumah heaps praise on Ajax star Mohammed Kudus

Former Ghana U-20 winger Emmanuel Kumah is not surprised by ex-Black Satellites teammates Mohammed Kudus's rise in football.

Mohammed Kudus and Emmanuel Kumah played together in the Ghana youth national teams and were midfield partners at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger 2019.



Kumah currently plies his trade with Croatian side Wisla Krakow with Kudus starring for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivise.



"Mohammed was then one of the few of our team who trained in Europe. I loved playing with him in the middle of the field! He is definitely a very intelligent footballer who holds the ball well to his feet and already had great technique," he told FutbolNews.pl.

"I was playing with him in the middle then, but it wasn't my nominal position. I felt best as an attacking midfielder and my second choice was left-wing. But it turned out that I now play in the second position more often," he added.



Emmanuel Kumah is with his Widsla teammates in Dubai preparing for the return of the Croatian topflight league.



"It's true, the owner of the Perpetual does unbelievable things for us! In Dubai, we have everything in place, and training runs smoothly. Of course, we like it here, but we are here primarily to train and that's what we focus on. And not to see the beauty of Dubai," said the attacking midfielder.