Former Ghana coach Avram Grant arrives in Zambia to take over vacant head coach role

Former Black Stars coach, Avram Grant

Former Black Stars coach, Avram Grant has arrived in Zambia to take over the vacant head coach position of the national team, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Chelsea and West Ham manager landed in Zambia's capital Lusaka on Wednesday ahead of his appointment as the new head coach of the Chipolopolo.



The Israeli tactician will be a replacement for Croatian gaffer Aljosa Asanovic who resigned from his position in September 2022 after being in charge for only nine months.



Asanovic was hired as head coach of Zambia in January 2022 when he took over from local coach Beston Chambeshi.



The experienced coach is expected to be announced as the head coach of the Chipolopolo before the end of the week.



His main target is to guide the 2012 African champions to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will be held in Cote d'Ivoire in January 2024.

Grant has been unattached since he left the Indian side NorthEast United FC as technical director and as head coach in September 2018.



The former Portsmouth boss handled the Ghana national team from December 2014 to February 2017 where he guided them to the finals of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.



He also led the Black Stars to the semi-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, losing to eventual winners in Cameroon.



During his spell as the manager of English giants Chelsea, Grant guided the London club to the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2008 where they lost to Manchester United on penalty shootouts.