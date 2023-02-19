Former Ghana coach Avram Grant eulogizes 'lovely' Christian Atsu

Avram Grant

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant has eulogized his former magic man Christian Atsu who sadly lost his life as a result of the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey.

The Israeli trainer described the late 31-year-old winger as a “lovely person” and one of his favourite players.



The former Newcastle and Chelsea player, who Grant took to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) amid complaints from some Ghanaians, surprisingly emerged as the best player of the tournament as Ghana finished second.



Atsu also won the Goal of the Tournament with his audacious strike against Guinea.

After his death was confirmed on Saturday morning, 12 days after he was trapped under the rubble, Grant chose gentle words to pay tribute to a player he is so close to.



“He (Christian Atsu) was a lovely, lovely person always smiling, always happy,” Avram Grant told Sky Sports in an interview.



“He always has a positive attitude. He worked really hard in the training. One of my favourite players.”