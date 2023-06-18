0
Menu
Sports

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant guides Zambia to 2023 AFCON

Avram Grant Zambia Zambia has confirmed their place in next year's tournament

Sun, 18 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant has achieved a remarkable feat by leading Zambia to secure their place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in eight years.

Zambia confirmed their place in next year's tournament after brushing aside Ivory Coast 3-0 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The 2012 African champions displayed a dominant performance throughout the game, knowing that a victory was crucial to surpass Ivory Coast at the top of the group and secure their spot in the prestigious tournament.

The match took an unfortunate turn for experienced defender Serge Aurier, who inadvertently scored an own goal, giving Zambia an early advantage.

Leicester City's Patson Daka and Klins Kangwa further extended the lead with their well-executed goals, sealing a convincing victory for the former Chelsea manager's men.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi