Former Ghana coach Avram Grant set to be named as part of Chelsea's backroom staff

Former Black Stars coach, Avram Grant

Former Black Stars coach, Avram Grant is inching closer to being appointed as a member of Chelsea's coaching backroom staff for new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Avram Grant is a long time friend of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich who is eager to see his close pal re-appointed back at the club.



Chelsea settled on German Thomas Tuchel as their new manager following the sacking of club legend Frank Lampard.

Now Sky is reporting that Abramovich is looking to bring the Israeli coach back into the fold at Chelsea.



Grant’s potential arrival could help the new boss, with the former Portsmouth and West Ham boss having been brought to the club by good pal Abramovich during Jose Mourinho’s first spell in charge, ultimately replacing the Special One.