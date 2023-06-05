Charles Herrman is the son of former Black Stars head coach and player CK Akonnor

Charles Herrmann, the son of former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor, came on top with the Germany U-17 national team after emerging as champions of the just-ended UEFA U-17 tournament

Herrmann played a crucial role as part of the German side which defeated France 5-4 on penalties in the EURO final in Budapest following a scoreless but exciting game.



The win has bounced the Germans back to glory having lat achieved the feat in 2009



German ensured they repeated the result of their first encounter with their French opponents earlier in the group phase of the competition where they beat them 3-1.

The defending champions were however more competitive in the final but had to give up in penalties regardless.



One of Borussia's standout players was a teenage player named Paris Brunner, who scored four goals and regularly threatened to score with Bayern's Robert Ramsak.



Almugera Kabar kept things tight on the left flank, and Charles Herrmann was engaged in some lovely play down the right wing, particularly in the first half.