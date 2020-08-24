Sports News

Former Ghana defender reveals secret behind 2006 World Cup squad success

Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil

Former Ghana right back John Painstil has disclosed that the support from the Ghana Football Association was vital in the success of the 2006 Black Stars squad.

The team were the first to qualify Ghana to the World Cup and stunned the World after beating then number two country Czech Republic, and the United States who were ranked fourth.



The Black Stars reached the round of 16 in Germany, eventually losing to World Champions Brazil.



Painstil reveals there was a strong bond among the players with the GFA making sure their needs were catered for.



“The FA brought a lot of sponsors, provided quality kit for us, and kept a close contact with all players of the team," he told Daily Graphic.

"While we felt intimidated in Mali, our self-confidence soared very high during the qualifying matches for the 2006 FIFA World Cup and during the tournament itself," Paintsil recalled with smiles.



"It brought a sense of togetherness among the players so we saw one another as brothers fighting for a common goal."



"It took away every pressure from us, so we always played our hearts out. That was the secret behind our successes before and during the maiden tournament in Germany,” he stressed.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.