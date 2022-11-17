0
Former Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah bags degree in Sports Journalism from UK university

Screenshot 2022 11 16 155558.png Kwesi Appiah

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars striker Kwesi Appiah has bagged a degree in Sports Journalism from Staffordshire University in the United Kingdom.

Appiah, a member of the Black Stars team that reached the final of the 2015 AFCON tournament shared his success story on social. The forward was overjoyed with his latest achievement.

“A monumental day for my family and I,” Appiah wrote on Twitter.

Appiah, who is still active in football, successfully combined playing with education.

The 32-year-old is currently on loan at Colchester United from Crawley Town. He previously played for Crystal Palace in the Premier League, as well as Peterborough United FC, Reading FC, AFC Wimbledon, and India’s NorthEast United.

Appiah, who was born in England, committed to Ghana and was a member of the squad that reached the Africa Cup of Nations final in Equatorial Guinea in 2015.

He made his debut in Ghana’s 2-1 win over South Africa on 27 January 2015 and scored his first goal in the quarter-final victory over Guinea. Appiah was adjudged Fair Player of the Tournament.

Source: footballghana.com
