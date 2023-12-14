Former Ghana goalkeeper Ali Jara backs Richard Ofori as Black Stars' number 1

Ghana goalkeeper, Richard Ofori

Former Ghana goalkeeper Ali Jara has thrown his weight behind Richard Ofori to take the reins as the main goalkeeper for the Black Stars.

Jara, an ex-goalie himself, emphasised the importance of Ofori's maturity, believing it to be a crucial factor for Ghana as they approach the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ofori recently made a comeback to the national team's starting lineup during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros after a period of absence, largely attributed to injury. In Ofori's absence, the goalkeeper position had been occupied by Wollacott and, at times, Ati Zigi.



Ali Jara expressed his confidence in Ofori, stating, "We have a difference between form and experience; you can't blend that. Ofori is one of the mature keepers we have in the system. Wollacott and Ati Zigi are now coming up. They have more years; they need to learn from the matured one."

However, Jara's opinion might generate diverse views, especially considering that Richard Ofori has not played a single game for Orlando Pirates in the South African League this term.



As the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast looms, the decision on who will be the main goalkeeper for the Black Stars rests on the shoulders of head coach Chris Hughton and goalkeeping coach Richard Kinston.



The trio of Lawrence Ati Zigi, Joojo Wollacot, and Richard Ofori presents a challenging choice for the coaching staff as they seek to solidify their lineup for the upcoming continental competition.