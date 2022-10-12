4
Menu
Sports

Former Ghana international Abdul Razak explains why Ghanaian clubs struggle in Africa

Raz.png Former Ghana international Abdul Razak

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Abdul Razak has opened up on why Ghanaian clubs struggle in Africa inter club competitions.

Ghanaian clubs, particularly Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have struggled to make a meaningful impact in both the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup in recent times.

According to the legend, Ghanaian clubs’ unimpressive performance in Africa is as a result of constant changing of coaches and transferring players after every season.

Asante Kotoko have been eliminated from the CAF Champions League whilst Hearts of Oak are on the brink of elimination after losing 3-0 to Malian side Bamako in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup.

According to the Asante Kotoko legend, the two clubs lack stability and consistency thus resulting to their poor results in Africa.

“We’ve been changing players here and there. Every year we change players and coaches. If you do it this way how can you win, how can you go to the African competition?

"It will be very difficult for you to reach anywhere. That is what is worrying our clubs, not only Hearts of Oak, even Kotoko every year, they change players, they change management. They bring in coaches, one year, two years, he is gone", he told TalkSport Radio

“In Ghana if you win the league today, tomorrow you lose a game you are gone, we need consistency, we should stop changing and changing", he added.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Related Articles: