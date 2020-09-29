Former Ghana star Abdul Razak believes Thomas Partey can win Africa Player of the Year

Thomas Partey, Black Stars midfielder

Former Ghana international and one-time African Player of the Year, Karim Abdul Razak has tipped Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey to win the coveted award in future.

Abdul Razak believes the 27-year-old has shown qualities of a player capable of winning the top award following his outstanding performances for the La Liga club and the Ghana national team.



“One name that comes up Thomas Partey, he’s trying his best, one day he may win it,” he is quoted as saying by Citisportsonline.com.



“He is playing at the highest level with Atletico Madrid. In Spanish football after Barca and Madrid there is Atletico and he is a regular and he plays in the Champions League,” he added.

Thomas Partey has been one of Africa's best players in Europe in recent times after playing a pivotal role in the Rojiblancos run in last season's Champions League.



He was also crucial to Diego Simeone's side following a late rally to finish the La Liga campaign in third place last season.



Abdul Razak is one of three Ghanaian players to have won the prestigious award, with Abedi Pele being the last from the West African nation to win it.