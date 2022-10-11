1
Former Ghana youth captain Ishaku Konda joins Czech side FK Jablonec

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Ghana youth captain Ishaku Konda has joined Czech Republic side FK Jablonec on a free transfer.

The 23-year -old defender has signed a two-year contract for his new side after reaching an agreement.

He will be reuniting with his former coach David Horejs who he knows very well from their time together at the Czech Republic side Ceske Budejovice.

His new club Jablonec has three wins, four draws and four defeats in eleven matches leaving them 9th on the league log with 13 points.

Ishaku Konda was captain of the Ghana U-20 side in the past and has played for a couple of domestic clubs in Ghana.

He has in the past played for Wa All Stars, Asokwa Deportivo, Paide in Finland, Juniors OÖ.

