Former Ghana youth goalie Michael Sai undergoes trial at New York Cosmos

Sai was a member of the Ghana Black Satellites team that won Bronze at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup

Former Ghana youth goalkeeper Michael Sai is undergoing a trial at American lower-tier side New York Cosmos, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Sai is currently unattached since leaving Ghana Premier League outfit Karela United FC after the 2017/18 season.



The agile custodian has been residing in Albany, the capital city of New York State, for the past year.



The former Berekum Chelsea and Medeama SC shot-stopper through a well-known agent has been handed a trial at American National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) side New York Cosmos.



He has been at his sharpest best during training sessions with the club’s goalkeepers’ trainer at the Afrim’s Sports Park.

The former FA Cup winner is hoping to impress the technical team in order to earn a contract at the club ahead of next season’s campaign.



Sai was a member of the Ghana Black Satellites team that won Bronze at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey.



He played a massive role in FC Nania’s MTN FA Cup triumph against Asante Kotoko in 2011.