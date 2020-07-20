Sports News

Former Ghana youth star Clifford Aboagye excited by 'new challenge' at Xolos

2013 FIFA U-20 Bronze Ball winner Clifford Aboagye

Former Ghana U-20 World Cup star, Clifford Aboagye, is excited ahead of the start of the Mexican league after joining giants Xolos Tijuana.

The 25-year old is eager to start his career for his new club after signing a three year deal with Xolos from Club Querétaro.



The 2013 FIFA U-20 Bronze Ball winner made the switch this summer after an outstanding season with Querétaro, making him the first African to play for Xolos.



"Thank you very much Xolos for this new challenge," Aboagye posted on Social Media.



The former Inter Allies midfielder was heavily linked with a move to rivals Santos Lagunawith Club Necaxa.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.