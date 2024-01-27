Former Great Olympics forward Maxwell Abbey Quaye joins Saudi club Al Tehami

Ghanaian forward Maxwell Abbey Quaye has joined Saudi Arabian fourth-tier side Al Tehami SC.
The former Great Olympic star signed a deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.
The strong forward is expected to help the club gain promotion to the third division at the end of the campaign.
"Delighted to be here," wrote the striker as he completed his move to the Saudi club.
Quaye, who was part of Ghana's squad at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, left Great Olympics in February 2023 to join Duhok in Iraq before later signing for Al Sinaa.
During his time in the Ghana Premier League, the 25-year-old netted 23 goals in 61 appearances for the Accra-based club.
الهداف"ماكسويل كوي" ????????— نادي التهامي السعودي (@ALTEHAMI_CLUB) January 25, 2024
يقود هجوم التهامي ????????#نادي_التهامي pic.twitter.com/wwTmO3mFFX
