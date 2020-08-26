Sports News

Former Hearts chief Neil Armstrong not interested in working for Kotoko

Football administrator, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe

Highly-rated football administrator, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe has ruled out working for Asante Kotoko in future due to his previous affiliation with Accra Hearts of Oak.

Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, a huge Hearts of Oak fan, became managing director of the club in 2013. However, he was shown the exit door after just 10 months in charge.



A month before his departure, Armstrong-Mortagbe was interdicted by the club over allegations of wrongdoing and abuse of office.



“I’ve never heard this before (that) for somebody who held one of the highest positions in Accra Hearts of Oak (Managing Director) will go to (Asante) Kotoko for professional reasons to work!,” Neil Armstrong told Skyy Power FM.

“I mean in theory, maybe its possible, but for practice, it might not be the most prudent decision to take,” he continued.



“I don’t even know how the Kotoko fans will take if they hear that Neil Armstrong is coming to Kotoko.



“I have to be emphatic, I cannot accept an appointment from Kotoko, it's clear,” he concluded.

