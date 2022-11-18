1
Menu
Sports

Former Hearts coach Samuel Boadu mobbed by Ghanaian fans in Abu Dhabi

Boadu Samuel 610x400 Samuel Boadu

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu was mobbed by scores of Ghanaian football fans who thronged to the Zayed Sports City Stadium-Baniyas in  Abu Dhabi to catch a glimpse of the Black Stars take on Switzerland.

Ghana defeated a strong Switzerland side 2-0 in their final World Cup game before taking on Portugal in their tournament opener.

Ghana opened the scores in the 69th minute as Salisu Mohammed headed home a flicked corner kick to open the scores for his first Black Stars goal.

The Black Stars doubled the lead as Antoine Semenoy who came on from the bench volleyed home a loose ball for his first Ghana goal in the 74th minute.

Coach Samuel Boadu is among some four local coaches who are being sponsored by the GFA for the tournament and was the toast of Ghanaian football fans outside the stadium.

VIDEO BELOW:





Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured