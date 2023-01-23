Former Hearts defender Mo Alhassan set to join Israeli top-flight club

Former Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan

Former Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan is said to be closing in a move to an unnamed Israeli Premier League club this window.

The 30-year-old is currently without a club after being shown the exit door at the Phobians in recent weeks.



He is expected to find himself a club before the closure of the January transfer window.



According to reports, the former WAFA SC stopper has agreed a deal worth €6000 with an unnamed club based in Tel Aviv and could complete a move to the club in the coming days.



The 30-year-old dependable defender played over 90 matches for the Ghanaian giants in the Ghana Premier League across the years he spent at the club.

Alhassan was instrumental for the Rainbow club when they won a double, the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup in the 2020-21 season under coach Samuel Boadu.



He also contributed immensely to retaining the FA Cup title the following season.



Alhassan was part of the Ghana home-based national team that eliminated Benin and Nigeria to secure qualification to the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria.



However, he didn't make the final squad for the ongoing tournament in the North African country