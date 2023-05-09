Former Hearts goalie Eben Dida praises media for remembering May 9th Stadium disaster

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Eben Dida

The May 9th Stadium disaster is a tragic event etched in the memories of Ghanaians, particularly the football community.

On that fateful day in 2001, 127 football fans lost their lives in a stampede during a match between two of Ghana's biggest football clubs, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



As the anniversary of the disaster approaches each year, the media and public figures often take the opportunity to reflect on the event and pay tribute to the victims.



Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Eben Dida is one such figure who has praised the media for their continued efforts in keeping the memory of the disaster alive.

"Today is exactly 22 years we have to praise you when its time for the anniversary you really remember it. What happened to us at the Accra Sports Stadium wasn't easy we on the field it was later on that we cried," he said on Peace FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"Because it was like we have won the match so the enjoyment on the park was a lot but what I want to say is that South Africa also had this disaster but when it gets to the time to remember that day what they do is fantastic and fine but here in Ghana what are we doing,"



"We just doing something small and leave we have to talk about it very well in Ghana because anything can happen again,"