Former Hearts of Oak Assistant coach signs for Vision One Football Club

Deputy Hearts Coach Former Hearts of Oak Assistant Coach, Hamza Obeng

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: Eric Murphy Asare, Contributor

Former deputy coach for Accra Hearts of Oak, Hamza Obeng, has officially signed a two-year contract with Vision One Football Club.

According to sources, the former deputy technical coach of Accra Hearts of Oak will assume office as the substantive manager for the Division One club.

Vision Football Club is a Ghanaian football club based in Accra. It is currently playing in Ghana's Division One League.

Hamza Obeng had stints with Adu Gyamfi Senior High School in the Ashanti Region; he became a 3-time winner of the Ashanti Region’s Milo football competition.

He also briefly worked as an assistant manager for lower-tier King Faisal.

His appointment as the senior coach for the Division One club comes after a contract termination with Ghana’s largest football club, Accra Hearts of Oak.

