Former Hearts of Oak CEO wades into Afriyie Barnieh's contract extension saga

Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer, Frederick Moore has called on forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to come to a contract agreement with the club.

Afriyie Barnieh’s contract at the club ends this month. Multiple reports in the local media have suggested that the forward is reluctant of extending his stay at the club.



“I am glad and grateful for what he’s given Hearts of Oak but I would be more grateful to him if he can come to a compromise as to what needs to be done in the contract negotiations,” Moore told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

Moore served as CEO of Hearts of Oak for a little under two years, prior to his resignation from the post.



Barnieh is coming off a brilliant two-year run that saw him called up to the Black Stars’ 2022 FIFA World Cup squad after winning the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup titles with Hearts of Oak and the U-20 AFCON with the Black Satellites.