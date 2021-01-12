Former Hearts of Oak board member Steve Mawuenyega reported dead

Former Accra Hearts of Oak board member Steve Mawuenyega is reported dead.

He was instrumental in the successes in the late 90s into the new millennium under the Emmanuel Martey Commodore-Mensah-led board of directors.



Mawuenyega was the founder and Executive Chairman of Contrast Incorporated, an infrastructure projects consultancy company in Ghana and has shareholdings in other companies.

He is a regular attendee of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland and a member of the Corporate Location, an international organization that promotes investments to the less endowed all over the world.