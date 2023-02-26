0
Menu
Sports

Former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu admits missing the club

312021104154 Txobrfdq5l Samuel Boadu In White Medeama Boadu was sacked by Hearts in October 2022

Sun, 26 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Two-time FA Cup winner and Ghana Premier League champion, Samuel Boadu has opened up on his departure from Hearts of Oak.

The former Medeama SC gaffer was sacked by the Ghanaian giants in October 2022, with Serbian manager Slavko Matic taking over.

Boadu made some of the best memories in his coaching career with the Accra-based club and admits missing the Phobians.

“I have really missed Accra Hearts of Oak team and Ghana football. I pray that everything will be successful for Accra Hearts of Oak," he told Original FM.

“I have really missed all Accra Hearts of Oak supporters. I will always admire them always," he added.

Boadu is currently unattached but works as the coach of Ghana U20.

“I will be back to club football very soon many good things are coming in this new year.

“We should all come together to support Ghana football to lift Ghana football higher."

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich