Former Hearts of Oak coach Seth Hoffman edging ever closer to Berekum Chelsea job

Former Hearts of Oak trainer Seth Hoffman

Former Hearts of Oak trainer Seth Hoffman is reportedly close to landing the Berekum Chelsea job.

The Ghana Premier League outfit is currently without a substantive coach after parting ways with Michael Hesse Odmatten last month.



However, according to Sunyani-based Nimde3 FM, management of the Biribes is close to appointing the former WA All Stars and Great Olympics gaffer as their new head coach.



The coach arrived in Berekum last week and has already started working for them.

He was in the stands on Sunday when Chelsea beat inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League.



Hoffman is expected to sign two years contract this week since he has started training with the last week Friday