Former Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atinga to join Great Olympics - Reports

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atinga

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atinga is set for a return to the Ghana Premier League, according to reports.

Atinga is said to be on the verge of joining Accra Hearts of Oak's local rivals Great Olympics.



Talks are far advanced and although an agreement is yet to be reached, Atinga has been training with the club.



Olympics have already welcomed midfielder James Akaminko in the second transfer window and are looking to add Atinga, who is currently a free agent.



The 27-year-old returned to Ghana in December after failing to land a deal in South Africa with second-tier side Uthongathi FC.

Atinga has had stints with Ebusua Dwarfs and was also a member of the Black Stars B team that won the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations in Ghana.



The Accra club is enjoying a fine season with their chances of finishing in the top half very high.



They are currently fourth with 24 points, four adrift of league leaders Karela United.